Serious Crash, Road Blocked - Northland
Friday, 30 October 2020, 8:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on
State Highway 1 at Mata, south of Whangarei.
The
two-car crash happened around 7:35pm.
The road is
blocked and motorists are asked to delay travel.
More
information will be provided as it is
confirmed.
