Fatal Crash, Diversions In Place - Northland
Saturday, 31 October 2020, 6:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
30 October
A child has died as a
result of the crash on State Highway 1 at Mata, south of
Whangarei.
Despite efforts of emergency services to
revive them, the child died at the scene.
The road
will be closed for some time.
Diversions are being put
in place for cars at Salmon Road and Springfield
Road.
Heavy vehicles will need to use State Highway 12
to the
south.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more