Invercargill Death Not Suspicious
Saturday, 31 October 2020, 4:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm the death of a woman in Invercargill
this week was not suspicious.
The woman was located
deceased at a Grace Street property on Thursday 29 October
and her death was initially treated as
unexplained.
The matter will now be referred to the
Coroner.
--- Acting Detective Senior Sergeant
Greg
Baird
