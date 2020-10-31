Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Invercargill Death Not Suspicious

Saturday, 31 October 2020, 4:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can confirm the death of a woman in Invercargill this week was not suspicious.

The woman was located deceased at a Grace Street property on Thursday 29 October and her death was initially treated as unexplained.

The matter will now be referred to the Coroner.

--- Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird

