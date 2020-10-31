One Person Killed, Two Injured In Three Crashes In Milton Area

One person has died and two people have been injured in three separate crashes in the Milton area today.

Those involved in the crashes were all taking part in the Lake to Sea Trail Ride.

Emergency services responded to the crashes after two distress beacons were activated in the area at around 12.10pm.

Two people have been transported to hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.

Information from the crash sites has been limited due to poor cellphone coverage in the area.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

