Fatal Crash, Tokoroa - Waikato
Sunday, 1 November 2020, 8:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash on State Highway 1,
Tokoroa last night.
The crash, involving a pedestrian
and a car, occurred on Main Road just before
midnight.
The road has since been reopened.
A
second pedestrian suffered moderate
injuries.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are under
way.
