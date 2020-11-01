Freedom Camping Initiatives Get Central Government Funding

Nelson City Council has received $121,500 from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) Responsible Camping Fund to go towards responsible camping initiatives in Nelson.

Starting from November 1 and running to the end of April, initiatives across freedom camping sites in Nelson will include an ambassador and enforcement programme, additional waste management and recycling services, and a user survey.

Sports and Recreation Committee Chair Tim Skinner says the funding will ensure Nelson is able to manage an expected increase in domestic tourism this summer.

“Freedom campers are often domestic tourists. By maintaining our ambassador and enforcement programme, and ensuring proper access to waste and recycling facilities, we can help ensure everyone has a positive experience in this vital year for our tourism industry.

“I’d like to encourage Kiwis that do come to Nelson to visit our wide range of tourist attractions, hospitality, and local shops and services.”

In 2019, Council set up a temporary daytime facility for freedom campers at 20 Halifax Street. With less freedom campers expected in 2020 and the Halifax Street site no longer available, the temporary daytime facility will not return this summer.

© Scoop Media

