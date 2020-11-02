Update: Serious Crash On Omihi Road, State Highway 1 - Hurunui - Canterbury
Monday, 2 November 2020, 10:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following the serious crash earlier
on Omihi Road (State Highway 1) in Greta Valley,
Hurunui.
The two-vehicle crash involving a car and a
motorbike was reported around 7.50am.
The road remains
closed and traffic management is in place while the Serious
Crash Unit examines the scene.
Motorists are advised
to avoid the area or expect delays.
Enquiries are
ongoing into the circumstances of the
crash.
