Update: Serious Crash On Omihi Road, State Highway 1 - Hurunui - Canterbury

One person has died following the serious crash earlier on Omihi Road (State Highway 1) in Greta Valley, Hurunui.

The two-vehicle crash involving a car and a motorbike was reported around 7.50am.

The road remains closed and traffic management is in place while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.

