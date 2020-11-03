Save The Maitai Inc To Present Petition Nov 12

The Save the Maitai campaign (STM) will present its petition, signed by over 9,700 people to the Nelson City Council meeting on November 12.

The petition was launched online and in hardcopy back in July, soon after news broke that a subdivision with several hundred houses was planned for the Maitai-Kaka Valley, near Nelson’s most popular river swimming holes.

STM spokesperson Peter Taylor said it was one of the largest petitions presented in Nelson and organisers had found people very willing to sign.

“The large number of people signing the petition in such a short span of time indicates the Maitai Valley is really valued by Nelsonians, especially now that all other valleys close to Nelson city are being developed – people really want the Maitai Valley to remain peaceful and sacrosanct from urbanisation.”

Taylor said the signatories came from across Nelson and Tasman, and included expatriates and tourists from all over the world. “We have pages of comments from people who have experienced and value the spacious recreation opportunities offered within the gentle environment of this special river catchment so close to the city.”

STM is inviting those who share their concern to gather out Civic House from 8.30am on Thursday November 12, and to attend the meeting in the Council Chamber to show elected representatives the strength of feeling about this issue.

