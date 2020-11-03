Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Applications Open For Working For Nature/Mahi Mō Te Taiao Grants

Tuesday, 3 November 2020, 10:51 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Online applications are now open for Marlborough District Council’s new environmental grant programme, Working for Nature/Mahi mō te Taiao.

Applications for the $70,000 fund are only available via the Council website, and allow landowners, businesses and community organisations to apply for funding to help restore and protect native habitats. Projects can take place on public, private or Māori-owned land.

This fund was created to build on the success of the Tui to Town and Greening Marlborough programmes, which are now replaced by the new, expanded scheme. The programme not only allocates more funding for environmental grants, but also expands what the funds can be used for.

Applications will be assessed on benefits to a healthy environment, project viability, level of collaboration from outside sources, landowner contributions, ongoing maintenance for the project, and how well the project aligns with the goals of the grant scheme guidelines, which can be found on the Council website.

Mayor John Leggett, who chairs the Council’s Environment Committee, said the grants empower community investment to help restore and protect nature.

“The grant makes $25,000 available per year to restore native habitats and improve biodiversity and freshwater quality. The focus is on planting that will enhance biodiversity, such as areas with little native vegetation, as well as waterways, wetlands and coastal margins.

This $25,000 incorporates the Tui to Town and Greening Marlborough programme with grants of up to $5,000 per applicant in any one year,” Mayor Leggett said.

“The remaining $45,000 per year is for projects to control animal and plant pests that are threatening native wildlife and habitats. These grants to protect native habitats are for up to $15,000 per applicant in any one year.”

Applications close on Friday 27 November and successful applicants will be notified by Christmas. Any funds not allocated may be subject to additional funding rounds in 2021.

For more information or to apply, go to www.marlborough.govt.nz/our-community/grants-and-awards/working-for-naturemahi-m-te-taiao

