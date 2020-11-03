Last Call For Waste Feedback

Marlborough’s Waste Management and Minimisation Plan is revised every six years and is currently being updated.

Solid Waste Manager Alec McNeil says the Council is asking the public if they have anything further to add to the ideas and principles already suggested about Marlborough’s waste services from the consultation earlier this year.

“Public feedback has been helpful and is shaping how we approach Marlborough’s waste strategy long term,” he says.

“There are many aspects to waste management, recycling and reuse and our diverse communities and demographics have different needs.”

“We want to check if people have any other suggestions to add before we prepare the draft plan for the final stage of consultation next year.”

“Let us know your thoughts by Monday 16 November by going online to the link below, which can also be reached on the Have Your Say section of the Council’s website.”

http://bit.ly/ConsultationWMM

“The webpage includes a summary of the process so far, reports and the opportunity to comment.”

Full public consultation is expected to take place on the new Draft Waste Management and Minimisation Plan 2021-2027 in February next year.

