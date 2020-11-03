Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Investigating Two Firearms Incidents At Massey Address

Tuesday, 3 November 2020, 12:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, Waitematā CIB:

Police are continuing to investigate a firearms incident at a Massey address on Monday.

Overnight, Police have responded to a further incident at the Keegan Drive address where firearms were discharged.

At around 2am, a number of shots were discharged at parked vehicles outside the address.

Our enquiries so far indicate around eight shots were fired.

Armed Police responded to the address and searched the property.

No people were located at the address and at this stage we are not aware of anyone being injured as a result of this incident.

A scene examination is being conducted today at the Keegan Drive address, as well as an area canvas in Massey.

Two people located at the address yesterday afternoon by the Armed Offenders Squad were taken into custody at the time and spoken to by Police.

One person has since been arrested on an unrelated matter.

Our enquiries into both incidents remain ongoing at this point and we cannot rule out the possibility of further arrests or charges being laid.

This will in no doubt be concerning to the families living nearby and the wider community.

Police are taking these incidents seriously and there are numerous lines of enquiry underway today.

Today residents will notice a heightened Police presence in the Keegan Drive and wider Massey areas as part of our investigation.

Police urge anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity before or after 2am in the Massey area to come forward.

Anyone with information that may assist our enquiries can contact Waitematā Crime Squad on (09) 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

