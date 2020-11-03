Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Remembrance Day In Devonport – Walk To Remember

Tuesday, 3 November 2020, 1:40 pm
Press Release: Returned Services Association

Students To Represent Those That Died In Two World Wars

Next Sunday (November 8th) more than 100 students from Takapuna Grammar School and the Intermediate and Primary Schools in the Devonport/Takapuna area will Walk to Remember with veterans and service personnel from the Devonport RSA as they march to the Remembrance Day Commemoration Service being held at Devonport’s War Memorial.

The students will wear black T-shirts with a logo designed by local artist and member of the Devonport RSA Executive Committee, Tony McNeight. The logo on the front of the shirt has a large poppy with the words I Walk to Remember above.

“ Each young person wearing this shirt represents one person lost from Devonport and brings the message home significantly,” said Artist Tony McNeight, “it is an idea I am hoping that the whole of New Zealand will embrace in the future.”

RSA President Howard Mace said “the Commemoration Service will commence at 11.00 am, and the young people are joining with us to recognise and pay their respects to those from the Devonport community who became casualties of war: the dead, the wounded (physically or psychologically) - whether sailor, soldier, airman or merchant navy and the families who suffered, the civilian casualties and the conscientious objectors.”

Howard Mace went on to say “While Remembrance Day in New Zealand is officially recognised on the day that 11 November falls each year , the Devonport RSA decided to ‘Sundayise’ it this year for a number of reasons including; that we’ve not officially commemorated Anzac Day in Devonport for two years; and also to give the Devonport community a chance to participate as 11 November falls on a Wednesday. We are also adopting the practice of a Remembrance Sunday commemoration as traditionally observed in the UK and Europe to recognise the contribution of British and Commonwealth servicemen and women and civilians in the two World Wars and in later conflicts.

He added “the Auckland Council and Community Board, the Navy, and the New Zealand Police have all been very supportive of the change we have made.”

Remembrance Day was first observed in 1919 throughout the British Commonwealth. It was originally called “Armistice Day” to commemorate the armistice agreement that ended the First World War on Monday, November 11, 1918, at 11 a.m.—on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. All was quiet on the Western Front in Europe as guns fell silent and fighting ceased. The (First World) War was over. of hostilities.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Returned Services Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The When And Where Of Election Results, Vote Suppression, Reasons To Panic Etc

In the final hours before polls close at 1pm tomorrow (NZ time) in the US election, at least four major question marks remain: namely, the outcomes in Florida and Pennsylvania, and how a conservative federal court judge will rule later today on a Republican attempt at vote suppression in Texas that could disqualify at least 127,000 valid votes and throw the entire state to Donald Trump. Fourth and finally, there’s the biggest question of all: Will Trump be able to outperform his poll numbers as he did in 2016? Let's take them in turn... More>>

 

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour And Greens Formally Sign Cooperation Agreement

The Labour Party leader says the cooperation agreement reached with the Greens means the two parties can agree to disagree. More>>

ALSO:

National: Changes To Parliamentary Term Must Go To A Referendum

Labour and the Green’s confidence agreement states a desire to look at reforming electoral law, but electoral law should not be a play thing of the Government of the day, National’s Electoral Law spokesperson Dr Nick Smith says. “National ... More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 