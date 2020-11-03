Kāpiti Food Fair Announces Return Of ZEAL Stage

The Kāpiti Food Fair has announced the continued partnership of the Fair with Zeal Kāpiti for a return to as part of this year’s entertainment line-up. Each year, the fair endeavours to present two stages of talented local and regional performers for this special event.

In 2020, the team behind the Kāpiti Food Fair are thrilled to have two fantastic stages – with the new Coastella partnership – and the return of the Zeal Stage. Zeal Kāpiti is a local youth organisation where our young kiwi creatives gather to practice their art and create new works, all while learning from each other.

“It’s always a pleasure to work with Zeal Kāpiti and to hire their stage and production expertise as they are truly invested in the work they do in Kāpiti,” said Fair co-owner Jeanine van Kradenburg. “We are also creating more space this year for visitors to enjoy the ambience and fun surrounding the Stage.”

“Operating our Zeal Stage gives our youth sound and events crew a real-world experience, as well as the opportunity to support an awesome local event,” shared Hamish Campbell, Manager of Zeal Kāpiti. “Not to mention the sun, sounds and epic food too!”

The Zeal Stage 2020 line-up includes:

That 80’s Band: Well-known and talented recording, mixing and music production extraordinaire Ross McDermott of Audiosuite, can always be relied on to bring a happy group of musos together to get the crowd going. In this performance, the band will perform a variety of 80’s covers that will have you wanting to download their tunes on Spotify or dust off an old record or two.

Dragon Scales Music: Dragon Scales is a 4-piece young lads’ band from Te Horo with a passion for playing music and entertaining all ages with toe tapping tunes covers and their own music. The band is made up of Victor, Logan, Robbie and Saren and they are back practicing and getting new songs together for the summer crowds to enjoy.

GloryBox: GloryBox is Taranaki’s foremost female acoustic duo featuring Karen Clarke and Celine Filbee. At full crank these femme fatales are all about gutsy vocals, strong songs, evocative harmonies and a bit of a laugh. You can expect a slick selection of raunchy originals and upcycled favourites with roots in country and blues vibes.

Devon Welch Music: Devon Welch is a musician who ranges from singer/songwriter, to vibrant MC, to fully-fledged powerhouse frontman in band environments. Based on the Kāpiti Coast, his soulful vocals are complemented by his way with the guitar and added hip hop flavours. Having just recorded an album, he's about to release his messages global to those who resonate with his humanly, yet profound journey.

Jeep Road: The Jeep Road sound is an interesting mix of original songs and covers. Overall, they are a relaxed, contemporary, bluesy/soul sound with enough toe tapping up tempo to keep the dancers busy. Joe works his arranging magic on the covers to keep them sounding fresh, and the band have dusted off their vocal cords to provide beautiful backing vocals.

DAPA: Offering over 10 genres of performing arts, Dreams Academy of Performing Arts (DAPA) provides exciting and supporting performing arts education for all ages, through performance relevant programmes. All programmes emphasise the joy of performance and they strive for a positive experience for every student.

Kāpiti Community Choir: Kāpiti Community Choir have just celebrated their second birthday and spend most of their time singing just for the fun of it. They are an all comers, inclusive choir who learn everything by ear and by heart. They enjoy sharing their joyful world and folk music in support of local community events.

The Andrew London Trio: The Andrew London Trio consists of Andrew London on percussive guitar, Kirsten London on bass, and local legend Wayne Mason on piano. Titles like ‘Let’s Talk About Me’, ‘I Hugged My Mate’, ‘Middle Aged Man in Lycra’ are typical of Andrew’s quirky and whimsical songs that reflect Kiwi society with gentle irreverence, and playfully satire. They evoke the jazz & swing era, with sallies into blues and folk genres.

The Kāpiti Food Fair aims to provide plenty of entertainment options for our locals and tourists who will be joining us on December 5th from 10am to 4pm. Having stages like COASTELLA and ZEAL play an integral role for their day.

“We’re proud that we have high calibre stages on the day, like crowd favourite Zeal and our addition of Coastella for this year,” shared Helene. “Thanks to our additional funding from the Domestic Events Fund, we’re able to provide more to our community and further enrich our place within the Wellington Region, bringing in more performers, thus creating a robust entertainment programme that has something on it for everyone!”

About:

The Kāpiti Food Fair was established in 2008 from humble beginnings, only to become the major community event it is known for in the Wellington Region today. Now privately owned and operated by Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg, their mission is to bring visitors into Kāpiti for an immersive experience on the Kāpiti Coast – all while having a fun, tasty day out with GOOD friends, GOOD times and GOOD food!

Tickets on sale now for the Kāpiti Food Fair: https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/kapiti-food-fair-2020-tickets-118576482451

© Scoop Media

