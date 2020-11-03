Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nominations Open For Annual East Auckland Youth Awards

Tuesday, 3 November 2020, 6:52 pm
Press Release: Howick Youth Council

Do you know an impressive young person who has achieved great things this year even amid COVID? Now is your chance to nominate them for this year's East Auckland Youth Awards.

The Howick Youth Council is proud to open nominations for the East Auckland Youth Awards — running on an annual basis for its second year.

Award winners and runner ups, who are between the ages of 12 and 24, will receive their prizes from members of the Howick Local Board.

The December ceremony will be hosted at the Bucklands Beach Yacht Club, Half Moon Bay Marina.

The awards are proudly supported by the Howick Local Board. Nominations are open until November 15th. Learn more and nominate at http://youth.org.nz/hyc2020awards/

The available categories for nomination are as follows:

East Auckland Young Person of the Year Award: Awarded to a young person who has achieved at an exceptionally high level in one or multiple pursuits.

Sporting Achievement Award: Awarded to a young person who has achieved significant sporting success. This may be regional and/or national success.

Arts Achievement Award: Awarded to a young person who has achieved significant success in one or more aspects of the visual and performing arts in.

Community Leadership Award: Awarded to a young person who has demonstrated leadership within their community and through COVID.

Cultural Pursuits Award: Awarded to a young person who has demonstrated a high calibre of skill while participating in one or more cultural activities.

Environmental Award: Awarded to a young person who has demonstrated a willingness and commitment to the service of the environment.

Service to the Community Award: Awarded to a young person who has demonstrated a willingness and commitment to the service of others this year.

Project Award: Awarded to a group or young person who have demonstrated entrepreneurial skills in running a project to benefit the local community.

