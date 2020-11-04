Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Māori Really Knew How To Build, In Ways We’re Only Beginning To Understand

Wednesday, 4 November 2020, 8:03 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

Māori had a sophisticated understanding of construction techniques often hidden from view and poorly understood by Western researchers, who tended to see what confirmed their own biases about Indigenous building.

This has been revealed by Jeremy Treadwell, a senior lecturer at the School of Architecture in his PhD thesis, with which he graduated this week.

The thesis is the result of several years of research that included the first digital reconstruction of a whare runanga (the tribal assembly house), one that had existed only as a collection of carvings, and the actual building of a one third scale model whare to demonstrate previously uncelebrated building techniques.

His research demonstrates that the whare runanga was not, as is still commonly perceived, a simple post and beam structure. Rather, it involved a sophisticated way of building that used techniques and components distinct from those used in European timber frames buildings and which resulted in a remarkably stable building.

Treadwell’s research also shows how the wharenui was unique in conception and construction, such as in the way wall posts (poupou), heke (rafters) and tahu were tensioned together into a compressed arch. This made the structure very strong, rigid and resistant to deformation.

The Māori understanding of mīmiro (post-tensioning) in building was likely passed on and refined through word of mouth, and from rohe to rohe.

It was a technology resistant to orthodox European interpretations and its description restricted to a handful of texts that date back to the late 19th century and early 20th century, which were usually informed by an orthodox Western perspective on building.

Jeremy Treadwell, senior lecturer at the School of Architecture.

Treadwell took a genuinely bicultural approach in his research, a process of exchange of both knowledge and research with different iwi.

This was particularly apparent in his work with the Ngātira hapū, in Ōpōtiki, where his research included the digital reconstruction of the hapū’s whare rununga, Tāne Whirinaki.

It was the first digitally-reconstructed animation of the interior of a Māori meeting house. For Ngātira it was first time they had ‘visited’ their ancestor as a built entity and which, since the 1920s, had only existed as an assembly of carvings stored in a double garage in Ōpōtiki.

The animation was a relationship-building exchange that has been professionally, personally and mutually rewarding, says Treadwell. The School of Architecture and Planning had resources, staff expertise and computer technology “and Ngātira owned a whare of great cultural and technical significance in need of a future”.

Following the presentation of the digital model, Treadwell passed on the digital file to Ngātira as well as the rights to its dissemination.

Treadwell notes that the fragmentation of Indigenous material culture has been widely documented – that which wasn’t burnt has been literally fragmented to meet the Western demand for cultural curiosities.

That includes poupou, showcased in museums for their carving, but not understood by their architectural context or merit.

The architectural innovations of the Māori meeting house were usually hidden from view, and its various components, such as the lashing, pegging and tensioning, largely located between the interior and exterior surfaces of the whare.

Unusually, Treadwell’s research involved research by making – or in his case, research through building. He (and obliging colleagues) built a one-third scale section of Tāne Whirinaki in the School of Architecture’s carpark, to test the traditional tensioning techniques which his research revealed in the real world. Treadwell knew that what literature did exist was not typically written by builders, or by people with understanding of building practices.

“There was evidence that this post tensioning system might have been used, but there wasn't much conviction anywhere in the literature that this might be applicable on a much larger scale. So it was necessary for me to become both builder and translator in the realisation of the physical model.”

“And what that showed was that rather than just being a simple post and beam kind of arrangement, the construction of wharenui involved a really sophisticated process in which the house was constructed and tensioned together in a way that created a really tight, stable and resilient structure.

“Actually building it felt like a real breakthrough in terms of my understanding of these techniques. It meant that I didn't just understand theoretically how it would work, but could understand it through actually building it.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The When And Where Of Election Results, Vote Suppression, Reasons To Panic Etc

In the final hours before polls close at 1pm tomorrow (NZ time) in the US election, at least four major question marks remain: namely, the outcomes in Florida and Pennsylvania, and how a conservative federal court judge will rule later today on a Republican attempt at vote suppression in Texas that could disqualify at least 127,000 valid votes and throw the entire state to Donald Trump. Fourth and finally, there’s the biggest question of all: Will Trump be able to outperform his poll numbers as he did in 2016? Let's take them in turn... More>>

 

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour And Greens Formally Sign Cooperation Agreement

The Labour Party leader says the cooperation agreement reached with the Greens means the two parties can agree to disagree. More>>

ALSO:

National: Changes To Parliamentary Term Must Go To A Referendum

Labour and the Green’s confidence agreement states a desire to look at reforming electoral law, but electoral law should not be a play thing of the Government of the day, National’s Electoral Law spokesperson Dr Nick Smith says. “National ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 