Free Bulbs Shine A Light On Energy Efficiency

Christmas is set to be a little brighter this year for Southland and West Otago locals, with vouchers for free LED light bulbs landing in letterboxes around the region this month.

Thanks to a partnership with the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) and Mitre 10, customers of community-owned The Power Company Ltd will be able to collect four free energy-saving bulbs from participating Mitre 10 stores throughout November.

According to EECA, LED bulbs use up to 85% less electricity than incandescent bulbs and last longer too, so they’re kinder to the environment in two ways. Each LED bulb could save people up to $300 over the course of its lifetime – it’s a simple swap with positive benefits for pocket and planet.

The free bulbs are 12W LED ‘warm white’, Energizer brand, screw or bayonet fitting and are equivalent to a traditional 75W bulb. Vouchers can be redeemed at Mitre 10 MEGA Invercargill, Mitre 10 Gore, Mitre 10 Winton and Mitre 10 Te Anau until 30 November 2020.

“This is one in a series of local initiatives we’re supporting that will contribute to a more sustainable future for our people and our communities. Earlier this year we did a similar thing with low-flow showerheads in Auckland in partnership with local agencies. We’ve also partnered with a supplier, EXPOL, to provide polystyrene recycling facilities at 16 stores around the country, solving a tricky recycling problem for our customers,” comments Grant Fraser, Mitre 10’s sustainability lead and Chief Legal & Property Officer.

