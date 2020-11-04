Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Restrain $6M Worth Of Luxury Vehicles And Properties In Money Laundering Operation

Wednesday, 4 November 2020, 2:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A Bentley, two Porsches and two Range Rovers have all found themselves on the back of a tow truck in Auckland today.

The luxury vehicles, with the addition of a Mercedes and a BMW were all restrained as part of an operation by the Police Financial Crime Group into individuals suspected to be involved in illegal activity relating to money laundering and related offences of upwards of $100 million.

Twenty three search warrants have been carried out by Police at properties across Auckland today.

Seven people have been arrested and are facing money laundering and related charges.

One person is also facing charges relating to the supply of Methamphetamine after a quantity of the drug was located at one of the addresses.

Eight properties have been restrained in central Auckland, Albany and Glenfield.

The total value of all luxury vehicles, properties and bank account funds restrained in today’s operation is approximately $6 million.

The long-running operation, named Operation Martinez, involved an Auckland-based financial company, which operated as a foreign exchange and money transfer business.

However it’s alleged those involved with the company, which has been running since 2017, also laundered millions of dollars; funds Police suspect those involved knew had been gained through criminal offending such as drug dealing, fraud, theft and burglary.

“The sums of money involved are staggering.

Our investigation has discovered that this group of individuals have dealt with transactions in excess of $120 million,” says Detective Superintendent Iain Chapman, National Manager, Police Financial Crime Group.

“While it’s possible some of these funds are legitimate, as a result of months of investigation Police suspect a significant amount of these funds dealt with were illegally gained through criminal offending.

“The investigation team will now work to reconstruct the activities of the business to determine the source of these funds and our enquiries are ongoing in this area.

“Money laundering is not a victimless crime.

Organised crime is all about money, whether it’s drug dealing on the street or importing large amounts of drugs.

Money launderers who move the funds generated from this criminal activity threaten the safety and security of our communities by enabling these organised criminal groups.

“We’re going to keep targeting these offenders as well as organised criminal groups, and wherever possible, we’ll be restraining the proceeds of their crime, their properties and their vehicles.

“I want to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the Operation Martinez team who have worked for the best part of a year to reach today’s results,” says Detective Superintendent Chapman.

Those arrested are six men and one women aged between 29 and 48 years.

The majority of those arrested are Chinese nationals, with one Australian national also among today’s arrests.

They are expected to appear in the Auckland District Court on Thursday, 5th November 2020.

It follows the conclusion of a similar money-laundering operation – Op Brookings – by the Financial Crime Group last month which resulted in six arrests and $5 million in assets restrained.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The When And Where Of Election Results, Vote Suppression, Reasons To Panic Etc

In the final hours before polls close at 1pm tomorrow (NZ time) in the US election, at least four major question marks remain: namely, the outcomes in Florida and Pennsylvania, and how a conservative federal court judge will rule later today on a Republican attempt at vote suppression in Texas that could disqualify at least 127,000 valid votes and throw the entire state to Donald Trump. Fourth and finally, there’s the biggest question of all: Will Trump be able to outperform his poll numbers as he did in 2016? Let's take them in turn... More>>

 

Dotcom Defense Team: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement On Kim Dotcom

Today, just under 18 months after it heard the important Dotcom appeal, the Supreme Court has now delivered its reserved judgment. More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour And Greens Formally Sign Cooperation Agreement

The Labour Party leader says the cooperation agreement reached with the Greens means the two parties can agree to disagree. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 