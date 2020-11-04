Give Feedback On Changes To Hamilton’s Stormwater Bylaw

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wednesday, 4 November 2020, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

 

Hamilton City Council is seeking community feedback on proposed changes to its Stormwater Bylaw.

The Hamilton Stormwater Bylaw, developed in 2015, helps protect our city’s streams and the Waikato River by setting out responsibilities regarding the management of stormwater. The bylaw also provides guidance on what can and cannot enter the stormwater system.

Stormwater is the collection of water which has soaked into the ground or run off roads, car parks, roofs and paved/sealed outdoor areas. The water has not been treated and runs directly into our waterways via our stormwater network.

“The bylaw is required to be reviewed five years after adoption and provides an opportunity for the Council to check in on how it’s working,” says Council’s City Waters Manager Maire Porter.

“We want to make sure there’s better clarity for people on what their responsibilities are. We’re also proposing some changes the community can provide feedback on.”

Given Hamilton’s high growth in recent years, several issues within the current bylaw have been identified as needing to be addressed.

“In some areas, there are special devices that treat or slowly release stormwater to make sure it doesn’t impact on our waterways. If you have one of these devices on your property it will be your responsibility to maintain and keep these devices working. Changes to the bylaw would allow Council to ensure this is happening,” says Porter.

Other issues are the increasing number of pop-up pools discharging chlorinated pool water into the stormwater network, as well as new growth areas with numerous building site activities discharging high quantities of sediment.

“Our existing bylaw and Building Code do not manage the effects of pool water and building sites very well, so we’re proposing changes to the bylaw to ensure that they are managed and people understand their responsibilities,” says Porter.

“Everything that goes into our stormwater drains, whether it be highly chlorinated water or sediment or other everyday substances like house paint, pesticides or car wash soap, can make its way into our streams and ultimately the Waikato river and potentially kill the plant and animal life living there. We all have a role to play in protecting our river and waterways.”

The opportunity to give feedback on the proposed changes to the Hamilton Stormwater Bylaw is open now until 9 December.

To share your voice on the proposed changes, fill out the feedback form here or pick up a hard copy from the Council office at 260 Anglesea Street or any Hamilton City Libraries branch.

