Serious Crash - Addington, Christchurch - Canterbury

04 November

Police are at the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of Blenheim Road and Foster Street, Addington.

Emergency services were notified of the crash involving a motorcyclist at 6:37pm.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as the road is blocked.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Further updates will be made when available.

© Scoop Media

