Serious Crash - Addington, Christchurch - Canterbury
Thursday, 5 November 2020, 5:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
04 November
Police are at the
scene of a serious crash at the intersection of Blenheim
Road and Foster Street, Addington.
Emergency services
were notified of the crash involving a motorcyclist at
6:37pm.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area as the
road is blocked.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
notified.
Further updates will be made when
available.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more