Update: Serious Crash – Addington, Christchurch - Canterbury
Thursday, 5 November 2020, 5:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
04 November
Police can confirm a
pedestrian has died following a crash at the intersection of
Blenheim Road and Foster Street Addington.
Emergency
services were notified of the crash involving a motorbike at
6:37pm.
Police continue to ask that motorists avoid
the
area.
