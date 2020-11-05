Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Data Iwi Leaders Group Launches Revolutionary Iwi Data Platform - Te Whata

Thursday, 5 November 2020, 11:52 am
Press Release: Data Iwi Leaders Group

He whata kai, he whata kōrero, inā he māramatanga

Tihei Mauri Ora

E raurangatira mā puta noa i te ao tēnā koutou katoa.

The Data Iwi Leaders Group (Data ILG) in conjunction with Te Kāhui Raraunga Charitable Trust (Te Kāhui Raraunga) are excited to launch Te Whata – an online tool designed to make iwi data more relevant, accessible and useful for iwi needs.

Iwi leaders and technicians often find that it is difficult to access iwi data from government agencies. If it is available, the data can be organised and presented in ways that do not tell our stories and realities. Iwi don’t see themselves in the data.

Te Whata is a customisable tool. It allows iwi to tailor data according to their own aspirations, priorities and identities – effectively telling their data story in their own way.

Te Whata enables iwi to gather data insights so iwi members, representatives and leaders can make critical decisions together or advocate their needs to decision-makers.

Rahui Papa, Co-Chair of Pou Tāngata of the National Iwi Chairs Forum says “Te Whata is a ground-breaking platform that is specifically tailored to our data needs, as iwi. It was designed with, by, and for iwi.

He adds, “Te Whata features a customisable dashboard that allows each iwi to upload their strategic aims, pepeha and identities into their own feature page. The data can be arranged to tell our stories, our way. We are excited because we have never had this before. It is revolutionary!.”

Karen Vercoe, Chair of Data ILG and Te Kāhui Raraunga, says, “usually iwi are seen as users and consumers of iwi data – Te Whata is a deliberate move for us to take more control and design our own data stories”.

She adds “Te Whata gives iwi leaders access to evidenced statements that they can take into governance or business meetings. Technicians have more detailed data at their fingertips. Our whānau get to see a snapshot of their iwi and see themselves in the data, rather than just figures on a page”.

This is the first stage of Te Whata. The Data ILG is already in discussions with government agencies to onboard more data into the platform.

The name Te Whata refers to a non-carved storehouse of sustenance or a platform to display a hakari following a long deliberation by a group about the future. The analogy for this website refers to the importance of data as a tool for deliberation, sustenance and wellbeing.

Te Whata was developed under the Mana Ōrite Relationship Agreement between the Data ILG and the Chief Data Steward/Statistics NZ.

Te Whata platform can be accessed here: www.tewhata.io.

