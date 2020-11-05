Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Veterans’ Affairs Helps Upgrade North Shore Cemetery

Thursday, 5 November 2020, 12:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

Veterans’ Affairs has had a busy year upgrading Service Cemeteries, and one to benefit has been North Shore Memorial Park in Auckland.

Ninety-four loose plaques in the cemetery have been re-secured, at a cost of $5,675.

The money is part of more than $650,000 Veterans’ Affairs has spent overall this year on memorials and maintenance work in cemeteries where New Zealand service people are interred, which has included installation of nearly 700 new headstones and plaques for veterans, their spouses or partners throughout New Zealand.

More than $480,000 has been paid from the Veterans’ Affairs memorial fund towards headstones and plaques for veterans with qualifying service. A further $170,000 from its capital works fund has gone towards constructing new berms, installing new seating, and re-fixing or replacing damaged headstones in cemeteries across New Zealand.

Some of the work has been significant, like replacing 44 terrazzo headstones in Wairarapa. Other projects have been smaller, such as repairing damaged berms in Waipawa.

Veterans’ Affairs is funded to support local authorities to maintain each of New Zealand’s 183 services cemeteries, where areas are set aside for the burial of veterans with qualifying service and their spouses or partners.

Deputy Head of Veterans’ Affairs Marti Eller said services cemeteries offer a great way for communities to engage with their history.

“At Veterans’ Affairs we honour service and it’s a privilege to be able to make this particular contribution to communities throughout the country,” Ms Eller said.

“Caring for services cemeteries is a massive undertaking. The work we do would not be possible without the support of local councils, the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association, and community groups like the NZ Remembrance Army.

“These cemeteries are often gathering places on Anzac Day and Armistice Day, so fixing small things like berms can make the world of difference to the families and whānau who come to pay their respects to those resting there. It’s a way we can play a part in helping communities remember their veterans.”

Services’ Cemetery capital works projects funded by Veterans’ Affairs in 2020:

· Eketahuna Services Cemetery: repaired a damaged berm and constructed a new berm – $1,315

· Featherston Cemetery: replaced three damaged terrazzo headstones – $3,225

· Green Park Cemetery (Dunedin): constructed a new berm and headstone bases – $18,100

· Kaiapoi Cemetery: installed a new hardstand, seat, and sign ­– $13,800

· Karori Cemetery (Wellington): repair a damaged grave – $2,955

· Masterton Cemetery: replaced 39 damaged terrazzo headstones ­– $41,934

· Martinborough Cemetery: replaced 2 damaged terrazzo headstones – $2,150

· North Shore Memorial Park (Auckland): re-secured 94 loose plaques – $5,675

· Pouawa Urupā, Tologa Bay Urupā, Whangara Urupā (Gisborne District): erected headstones on 15 unmarked Services graves – $10,713

· Riverside Cemetery (Masterton): re-secured 100 loose headstone bases – $1,840

· Sydenham Cemetery (Christchurch): repaired a damaged grave and installed a new headstone – $1,192

· Taita Lawn Cemetery (Upper Hutt): repaired and replaced 504 damaged headstone bases – $44,114

· Waimate Cemetery: installed two signs – $4,900

· Waipawa Services Cemetery: replace three damaged berms – $3,726

· Whenua Tapu Cemetery (Porirua): a new entrance, paving, flag pole, seat, and sign – $15,525

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Results(so Far) From The US Election

Let’s be clear about what US President Donald Trump is doing. Last night’s declaration of victory before all the valid votes had been counted is an ongoing attempt at a presidential coup d’etat. It is a coup that he expects to be rubberstamped by a compliant Supreme Court and enforced on the streets by his goon squads of armed militia. If this was happening in Venezuela, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister would be denouncing it, and rightly so. So… where is the rebuke from our Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the defence of the principles that underpin democracy?.. More>>

 

Dotcom Defense Team: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement On Kim Dotcom

Today, just under 18 months after it heard the important Dotcom appeal, the Supreme Court has now delivered its reserved judgment. More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour And Greens Formally Sign Cooperation Agreement

The Labour Party leader says the cooperation agreement reached with the Greens means the two parties can agree to disagree. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 