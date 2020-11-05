Strong Academic Results And Leadership Qualities Earn Civil Engineering Student A $6000 Scholarship

Second year Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) student Jordan Chevis, from Matamata, is the winner of this year’s Roger Harris Scholarship.

Jordan was presented with the scholarship for 2020 at the River and Catchment Management Committee meeting in Hamilton today.

The scholarship financially helps civil engineering or resource management students whose families live in the Waihou Piako area. It is dedicated to the Chief Engineer of the Hauraki Catchment Board from 1959 to 1983, Roger Harris, who was instrumental in the establishment of the Waihou Valley Scheme.

The scholarship pays up to $6000 towards university course fees and has been awarded by Waikato Regional Council each year since 1994.

Jordan said his love of maths and physics led him to this field of study, however it was his desire to make a positive impact on his community, country and the world that kept him there.

“My plans, I really want to get involved in projects that help our environment and people.”

River and Catchment Management Committee Chair Stu Husband said the environment was an important aspect in the council’s flood management plans, along with the economy.

“In the old days, when many of our assets were put in to protect people’s livelihoods, it just wasn’t thought about – but today, when we replace or put in new flood protection infrastructure, we’re considering all sorts of environmental impacts and how to improve on what we are doing.”

Waikato Regional Council Chair Russ Rimmington said Jordan was selected as this year’s Roger Harris Scholarship recipient because of his strong academic results, his personal and leadership skills and for his future contributions to engineering.

“You are a fine young man. We look forward to seeing what your passion for the field of engineering brings.”

Applications to the 2021 Roger Harris Scholarship are now open and close on 19 March 2021. Go to www.waikatoregion.govt.nz/roger-harris-scholarship for details on how to enter.

