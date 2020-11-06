Name Release - Fatal Crash, Addington
Friday, 6 November 2020, 5:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
05 November
Police can now name
the pedestrian killed in a crash involving a motorbike in
Addington, Christchurch on 4 November.
Nagaraj
Mookkaiah, 60, of Addington, died in the crash, which
happened at the intersection of Blenheim Road and Foster
Street around 6:35pm.
The circumstances of the crash
continue to be
investigated.
