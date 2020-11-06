Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Creating A Society Based On Zero Waste

Friday, 6 November 2020, 8:09 am
Press Release: Zero Waste Network Aotearoa

Creating a culture and society that is zero waste is the focus of today’s Our Zero Waste World Summit, a free digital conference hosted by the Zero Waste Network Aotearoa.

“The current ‘take-make-waste’ economic system isn’t working and has caused a waste crisis. We have to shift to a circular economy where all resources are conserved. This means changing production and consumption so that the entire idea of ‘waste’ is eliminated. This is not a small ask: achieving zero waste will involve large changes in the social, economic and political structures we live in, and the behaviour of groups and individuals. How we do that in a way that is inclusive and seeks to remedy inequalities will be part of this important discussion on day three of our conference,” said Dorte Wray, Executive Officer of the Zero Waste Network.

“We are pleased to have Paul Brown of the Disabled Persons Assembly New Zealand who will discuss the changing culture of the disability community regarding zero waste and about changing the culture of waste minimisation groups to inclusion and thinking about disability.”

“When we talk about changing culture, we have to appreciate that Aotearoa NZ doesn’t have just one culture or set of assumptions about what is right and wrong or the best way to do something. Zero waste approaches need to be flexible, culturally relevant and appropriate.”

“Along with the panel discussion that includes Paul, there is a panel featuring case studies from around the globe. One of the highlights is Neil Seldman, co-founder of the Washington, D.C.-based Institute for Local Self-Reliance and senior staffer for the institute's Waste to Wealth Initiative, who will be speaking about producer responsibility. This is a major area of interest in New Zealand with priority product designations and mandatory product schemes coming on line requiring that producers take responsibility for the proper disposal of their products and packaging.”

The conference is supported by Zero Waste International, the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA), Auckland Council, Waste Not Consulting, Envision and Rothbury.

Registration is free and open to all. Visit the website for the full programme: https://www.summit.zerowaste.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Zero Waste Network Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Results(so Far) From The US Election

Let’s be clear about what US President Donald Trump is doing. Last night’s declaration of victory before all the valid votes had been counted is an ongoing attempt at a presidential coup d’etat. It is a coup that he expects to be rubberstamped by a compliant Supreme Court and enforced on the streets by his goon squads of armed militia. If this was happening in Venezuela, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister would be denouncing it, and rightly so. So… where is the rebuke from our Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the defence of the principles that underpin democracy?.. More>>

 

Dotcom Defense Team: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement On Kim Dotcom

Today, just under 18 months after it heard the important Dotcom appeal, the Supreme Court has now delivered its reserved judgment. More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour And Greens Formally Sign Cooperation Agreement

The Labour Party leader says the cooperation agreement reached with the Greens means the two parties can agree to disagree. More>>

ALSO:


Government: Small Business Support And Jobs Top Priorities

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the new Labour Government’s top economic priorities before Christmas will be the extension of the Small Business Loan scheme and initiating the roll out of the Flexi-Wage job support programme in a speech delivered ... More>>

RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 