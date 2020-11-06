New Permanent Speed Limits For Yaldhurst Area

Speed limits are changing in the Yaldhurst area after consultation conducted jointly by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Christchurch City Council.

“The speed limits on Yaldhurst roads have been the subject of ongoing community calls for reductions, particularly with the significant development in the area which has generated more pedestrian and cycling activity alongside traffic,” says Waka Kotahi Director Regional Relationships Jim Harland.

Waka Kotahi’s speed review proposed slower speed limits for SH73 on the western urban periphery of Christchurch, extending west through Yaldhurst township. The existing speed limits were 80km/h and 100km/h, with 70km/h through Yaldhurst town centre. The technical assessment conducted by Waka Kotahi supports reductions to 60km/h through the urban fringe and Yaldhurst town centre with a reduction to 80km/h to the west of Yaldhurst, while the intervening rural section east of Yaldhurst is to remain at 80km/h.

The setting of the permanent speed limits follows engagement with the police, the NZ Automobile Association, and the Road Transport Forum, as well as consultation with the public.

“The feedback we received provided good support for speed reductions in the area and did not identify any particular further issues that we were not aware of,” says Mr Harland. “Some people did, however, call for lower speeds and to extend the lower speed zones further west of Yaldhurst, which we may consider in the future.”

“The increase in traffic and subsequent crashes, along with the commercial development and the many driveways off the highway, means 60 and 80 kilometres per hour limits are safe and appropriate speeds for this area.”

Christchurch City Council consulted on the speed limits for sections of Ryans, Pound, Hasketts and School Roads. The speed limits for these roads are being reduced from 70km/h or 80km/h to 60km/h. Sections of Ryans, Hasketts and School Roads have already been implemented*. Remaining changes on Ryans and Pound Roads will be coordinated with changes to SH73.

“Improving the safety of the road network is a critical issue for the Council. These changes will reduce speeds at approaches to high risk intersections and maintain consistency of speed limits across the joint road network,” says Richard Osborne, Head of Transport at Christchurch City Council.

More information on the permanent speed limits can be found at: https://nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh73-yaldhurst-area/

From Friday, 4 December the following new permanent speed limits will take effect:

SH73 Yaldhurst Existing Speed Limit New Speed Limit SH73 East of Yaldhurst - from 155m west of SH73/SH1 (Russley Road) intersection to 200m west of Sir John McKenzie Drive. 80km/h 60km/h SH73 Yaldhurst – a reduction of the existing 70km/h zone through Yaldhurst to 60km/h, and an extension of this 60km/h zone to 150m west of Hasketts Road. Yaldhurst

70km/h 60km/h Extension of 60km/h zone west 100km/h 60km/h SH73 West of Yaldhurst - from 150m west of Hasketts Road to 200m west of Old West Coast Road. 100km/h 80km/h Ryans Road - from 300m east of Pound Road to 300m west of Pound Road 70km/h and 80km/h 60km/h Pound Road - from 350m south of SH73 to 300m north of Ryans Road 70km/h and 80km/h 60km/h

*Christchurch City Council approved their local road speed limits in February 2020 and implemented them on sections of Ryans Road (west of Pound Road), Hasketts Road (between SH73 and Buchanans Road) and School Road (west of Hasketts Road). However to provide continuity, Waka Kotahi and CCC staff agreed it would be appropriate to delay implementation of approved changes to Pound Road and the sections of Ryans Road either side of Pound Road until they could align with the SH73 changes.

