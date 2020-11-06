Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Permanent Speed Limits For Yaldhurst Area

Friday, 6 November 2020, 11:39 am
Press Release: NZTA

Speed limits are changing in the Yaldhurst area after consultation conducted jointly by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Christchurch City Council.

“The speed limits on Yaldhurst roads have been the subject of ongoing community calls for reductions, particularly with the significant development in the area which has generated more pedestrian and cycling activity alongside traffic,” says Waka Kotahi Director Regional Relationships Jim Harland.

Waka Kotahi’s speed review proposed slower speed limits for SH73 on the western urban periphery of Christchurch, extending west through Yaldhurst township. The existing speed limits were 80km/h and 100km/h, with 70km/h through Yaldhurst town centre. The technical assessment conducted by Waka Kotahi supports reductions to 60km/h through the urban fringe and Yaldhurst town centre with a reduction to 80km/h to the west of Yaldhurst, while the intervening rural section east of Yaldhurst is to remain at 80km/h.

The setting of the permanent speed limits follows engagement with the police, the NZ Automobile Association, and the Road Transport Forum, as well as consultation with the public.

“The feedback we received provided good support for speed reductions in the area and did not identify any particular further issues that we were not aware of,” says Mr Harland. “Some people did, however, call for lower speeds and to extend the lower speed zones further west of Yaldhurst, which we may consider in the future.”

“The increase in traffic and subsequent crashes, along with the commercial development and the many driveways off the highway, means 60 and 80 kilometres per hour limits are safe and appropriate speeds for this area.”

Christchurch City Council consulted on the speed limits for sections of Ryans, Pound, Hasketts and School Roads. The speed limits for these roads are being reduced from 70km/h or 80km/h to 60km/h. Sections of Ryans, Hasketts and School Roads have already been implemented*. Remaining changes on Ryans and Pound Roads will be coordinated with changes to SH73.

“Improving the safety of the road network is a critical issue for the Council. These changes will reduce speeds at approaches to high risk intersections and maintain consistency of speed limits across the joint road network,” says Richard Osborne, Head of Transport at Christchurch City Council.

More information on the permanent speed limits can be found at: https://nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh73-yaldhurst-area/

From Friday, 4 December the following new permanent speed limits will take effect:

SH73 YaldhurstExisting Speed LimitNew Speed Limit
SH73 East of Yaldhurst - from 155m west of SH73/SH1 (Russley Road) intersection to 200m west of Sir John McKenzie Drive.80km/h60km/h
SH73 Yaldhurst – a reduction of the existing 70km/h zone through Yaldhurst to 60km/h, and an extension of this 60km/h zone to 150m west of Hasketts Road.Yaldhurst
70km/h		60km/h

Extension of 60km/h zone west

100km/h

60km/h
SH73 West of Yaldhurst - from 150m west of Hasketts Road to 200m west of Old West Coast Road.100km/h80km/h
Ryans Road - from 300m east of Pound Road to 300m west of Pound Road70km/h and 80km/h60km/h
Pound Road - from 350m south of SH73 to 300m north of Ryans Road70km/h and 80km/h60km/h

*Christchurch City Council approved their local road speed limits in February 2020 and implemented them on sections of Ryans Road (west of Pound Road), Hasketts Road (between SH73 and Buchanans Road) and School Road (west of Hasketts Road). However to provide continuity, Waka Kotahi and CCC staff agreed it would be appropriate to delay implementation of approved changes to Pound Road and the sections of Ryans Road either side of Pound Road until they could align with the SH73 changes.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Results(so Far) From The US Election

Let’s be clear about what US President Donald Trump is doing. Last night’s declaration of victory before all the valid votes had been counted is an ongoing attempt at a presidential coup d’etat. It is a coup that he expects to be rubberstamped by a compliant Supreme Court and enforced on the streets by his goon squads of armed militia. If this was happening in Venezuela, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister would be denouncing it, and rightly so. So… where is the rebuke from our Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the defence of the principles that underpin democracy?.. More>>

 

Dotcom Defense Team: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement On Kim Dotcom

Today, just under 18 months after it heard the important Dotcom appeal, the Supreme Court has now delivered its reserved judgment. More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour And Greens Formally Sign Cooperation Agreement

The Labour Party leader says the cooperation agreement reached with the Greens means the two parties can agree to disagree. More>>

ALSO:


Government: Small Business Support And Jobs Top Priorities

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the new Labour Government’s top economic priorities before Christmas will be the extension of the Small Business Loan scheme and initiating the roll out of the Flexi-Wage job support programme in a speech delivered ... More>>

RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 