Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A New Roundabout For Blenheim’s SH6/62 Rapaura Road Intersection

Friday, 6 November 2020, 11:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

To improve road safety, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is installing a roundabout at the intersection of Rapaura Road (SH62) with State Highway 6 (SH6), north-west of Blenheim. (See map below)

This project is aligned to New Zealand’s Road Safety Strategy, Road to Zero 2020 – 2030 and a programme of work delivering safety improvements on our highest risk intersections and roads across New Zealand.

“Through these safety improvements, Waka Kotahi aims to prevent the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads,” says Andrew James, System Manager Top of the South for Waka Kotahi.

Intersections can be dangerous places, with 17% of deaths and serious injuries occurring at rural intersections.

Roundabouts can reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured by up to 65%, because they slow people down and significantly reduce the chance of head-on and side crashes.

The roundabout will:

  • Be the same size as the Westwood Avenue Roundabout in Blenheim (where you turn to enter Pak n’ Save, Bunnings and KMart)
  • Have one lane
  • Have median separating islands as you approach it. Median islands on SH6 are primarily to separate the traffic and to channel drivers into the roundabout, aiming to slow speeds. The median islands on SH62 also have a gap to connect with the walking/cycling facilities either side of SH62 and the existing off-road path on the eastern side of SH6.

The project will also improve street lighting to make it safer at night and remove some of the plants to allow for the construction of the roundabout. New planting will be carried out within the roundabout and on the west side of SH6 to replace plants removed during construction. The cycle track on the east side of SH6 will remain in its current location and a new crossing of SH62 is proposed.

HEB Construction has been awarded the contract to build the roundabout. Construction is starting this month, November 2020, and is due to be completed mid-2021. Total cost (including construction, some property purchase, design and investigation), is expected to be close to $5million.

Site establishment will start from next week (9 November). Road users should expect some minor delays the following week (16 November) as the contractor prepares the temporary traffic management for stage one of the works with new traffic arrangements at the intersection and a lower speed limit.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Results(so Far) From The US Election

Let’s be clear about what US President Donald Trump is doing. Last night’s declaration of victory before all the valid votes had been counted is an ongoing attempt at a presidential coup d’etat. It is a coup that he expects to be rubberstamped by a compliant Supreme Court and enforced on the streets by his goon squads of armed militia. If this was happening in Venezuela, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister would be denouncing it, and rightly so. So… where is the rebuke from our Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the defence of the principles that underpin democracy?.. More>>

 

Dotcom Defense Team: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement On Kim Dotcom

Today, just under 18 months after it heard the important Dotcom appeal, the Supreme Court has now delivered its reserved judgment. More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour And Greens Formally Sign Cooperation Agreement

The Labour Party leader says the cooperation agreement reached with the Greens means the two parties can agree to disagree. More>>

ALSO:


Government: Small Business Support And Jobs Top Priorities

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the new Labour Government’s top economic priorities before Christmas will be the extension of the Small Business Loan scheme and initiating the roll out of the Flexi-Wage job support programme in a speech delivered ... More>>

RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 