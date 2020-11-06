Southern Motorway - Bombay - Counties Manukau
Friday, 6 November 2020, 12:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to incident involving a
truck on fire on the Southern Motorway near
Bombay.
All southbound lanes are currently impacted
and there is a significant backlog of
traffic.
Emergency services are working to clear one
lane as quickly as possible, however motorists are advised
to avoid the area and expect delays.
There are no
reports of any
injuries.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more