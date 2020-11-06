Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greater Wellington Celebrates Biodiversity Champions Behind Bird Of The Year

Friday, 6 November 2020, 3:54 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Greater Wellington councillors are singing the same tune, announcing their top five species for Bird of the Year 2020; kākā, tūturiwhatu (banded dotterel), kererū, tīeke (North Island saddleback) and korimako (bellbird).

The Wellington region is home to many unique native species, but there is something to be said for these birds who have incredible resilience and are growing in abundance, says Greater Wellington councillor Ros Connelly.

“This year we decided to do something a little different by selecting five birds, rather than the one, we want to share what’s so special about these species and encourage the public to vote for these five birds.

“We also wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you and ka pai to all those who work hard for our biodiversity. It’s often easy to focus on all that needs to be done, but it’s equally important to take a moment to acknowledge the successes to date,” adds Cr Connelly.

The kākā flies as the councillors first choice, closely followed by tūturiwhatu (banded dotterel), kererū, tīeke (North Island saddleback) and finally korimako (bellbird).

Greater Wellington has been monitoring birds in rivers, lakes and forest in the Wellington region for ten years. This information is really important to understanding the effectiveness of our work which is reflected in species numbers and heard through happy birdsong in the region, says Philippa Crisp, Greater Wellington’s team leader for land, ecology and climate.

“Kākā are mostly known for the large reddy-brown bodies and lively personalities, but few people actually know they’re also a success story – although endangered, they are still frequently spotted or heard within central Wellington.

“Our results show that their numbers have nearly tripled since monitoring began in 2011. And, they are continuing to extend their range into more northern suburbs such as Johnsonville and more eastern suburbs like Miramar.

“We’ve found that there are around 580 tūturiwhatu present in our region, with the majority nesting on our Wairarapa rivers. At Baring Head, volunteers have substantially reduced predator numbers to aid the breeding success of these birds.

“To add to this, kererū numbers counted by citizen scientists this year soared to a massive 5619, which is around 26 percent of the national count. And tīeke are spilling out of Zealandia, with their growing numbers in the forested reserves just outside the sanctuary largely due to predator control being undertaken by volunteers.”

“Lastly, but not least korimako are very sparsely distributed across Wellington city, but they are more common in our large forests (Akatarawa, Tararuas and Remutakas), as well as in the eastern Wairarapa – these habitats are testament to ongoing conservation work that makes these safe places to live.”

Celebrate our native biodiversity by placing your five votes for Bird of the Year 2020: www.birdoftheyear.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Results(so Far) From The US Election

Let’s be clear about what US President Donald Trump is doing. Last night’s declaration of victory before all the valid votes had been counted is an ongoing attempt at a presidential coup d’etat. It is a coup that he expects to be rubberstamped by a compliant Supreme Court and enforced on the streets by his goon squads of armed militia. If this was happening in Venezuela, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister would be denouncing it, and rightly so. So… where is the rebuke from our Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the defence of the principles that underpin democracy?.. More>>

 

General Election Full Results: National Lose Two Seats, Labour And Māori Gain One Each

The Electoral Commission has declared the official results for the 2020 General Election and referendums. Party vote - main points National has two fewer seats and Labour and the Māori Party each have one more: The number of seats in Parliament ... More>>

ALSO:


Dotcom Defense Team: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement On Kim Dotcom

Today, just under 18 months after it heard the important Dotcom appeal, the Supreme Court has now delivered its reserved judgment. More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:



Referendum Final Results: Results Unchanged, Cannabis 'No' Vote Shrinks

End of Life Choice Referendum The referendum asked the question: 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?' 65.1% Yes 33.7% No 1.2% Informal VOTES NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES Yes 1,893,290 65.1% ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Small Business Support And Jobs Top Priorities

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the new Labour Government’s top economic priorities before Christmas will be the extension of the Small Business Loan scheme and initiating the roll out of the Flexi-Wage job support programme in a speech delivered ... More>>

RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 