Fatal Crash: Oreti Beach, Invercargill
Saturday, 7 November 2020, 6:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a person has died following a
single-vehicle crash near Oreti Beach this
morning.
Police were called to the crash on Dunns Road
between a car and a power pole just before 1.30am.
The
single-occupant of the vehicle died at the
scene.
Police enquiries into the crash are
ongoing.
