Serious Crash On Tecoma St, Ellerslie - Auckland City

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Tecoma St in Ellerslie, Auckland.

The single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Tecoma St and Kentucky St was reported around 1.30pm.

The off ramp near Tecoma St has been shut down and traffic management will be in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible or expect delays.

Further information will be provided when it becomes available.

