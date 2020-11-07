Serious Crash On Tecoma St, Ellerslie - Auckland City
Saturday, 7 November 2020, 2:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on
Tecoma St in Ellerslie, Auckland.
The single-vehicle
crash at the intersection of Tecoma St and Kentucky St was
reported around 1.30pm.
The off ramp near Tecoma St
has been shut down and traffic management will be in
place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if
possible or expect delays.
Further information will be
provided when it becomes
available.
