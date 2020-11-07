Serious Crash, Taneatua - Bay Of Plenty
Saturday, 7 November 2020, 7:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending a serious crash on
Taneatua Road, Whakatane.
The single vehicle crash was
reported at around 6.45pm.
Two people have serious
injuries and the Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
Due to the crash traffic is being diverted
down Rewatu Road and motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more