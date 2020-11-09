Heavy Rain Warning For Gisborne - Orange
Monday, 9 November 2020, 8:23 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.
Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving
conditions may be hazardous.
Issued: 8:37pm Sunday,
8th November 2020
Area: Gisborne south of Gisborne
City to Matawai, and Hawke's Bay north of Napier, including
the Kaweka Range
Valid: 5:00am Monday to 11:00pm
Monday
Heavy rain with 100 to 140mm accumulating,
mainly about the ranges. Heaviest falls are likely from late
Monday morning to Monday evening, when intensities may reach
20 to 35mm per hour in possible
thunderstorms.
