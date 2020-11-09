Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Iconic Auckland Landmark Opens Its Doors To Share A Remarkable History

Monday, 9 November 2020, 9:40 am
Press Release: Auckland Live

Auckland Live is proud to announce the launch of the Auckland Town Hall Tours – offering a unique experience of the historic building that has been at the civic heart of Auckland since 1911.

Built to be the home of the city’s civic offices and mayoral chambers, for more than 100 years the Auckland Town Hall on Queen Street has been at the centre of the city’s social, political, and cultural life.

On these hour-long walking tours, trained guides will lead intimate groups on a colourful and fact-packed history of the building, across original kauri floors and into the Great Hall where the likes of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Who have all performed.

Considered to have some of the finest town hall acoustics in the world, the Great Hall is also home to the spectacular Town Hall organ, one of the world’s finest concert hall instruments.

Modelled after the enormously popular The Civic Tours, the Auckland Town Hall Tours are a chance for Aucklanders and visitors to connect with the rich and rewarding heritage of this Category 1 historic building.

The perfect Christmas gift idea or treat for you and your family, tickets for the Auckland Town Hall Tours go on sale Tuesday 10 November.

Auckland Town Hall Tours

Sun 6 Dec, 10.30am & 12pm
Sun 13 Dec, 10.30am & 12pm
Sun 20 Dec, 10.30am & 12pm
Sun 17 Jan, 10.30am & 12pm
Sun 24 Jan, 10.30am & 12pm

Ticket prices

$35 each plus booking fees; includes a complimentary beverage post-tour at the Deutz Bar on the ground floor of the Auckland Town Hall.

Purchase tickets here.

