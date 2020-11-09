Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waka Kotahi And Police Asking Kiwis To Step Up For Safe Streets

Monday, 9 November 2020, 10:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and NZ Police are urging all Kiwis to ‘step up for safe streets’ as New Zealand marks Road Safety Week 2020.

This year’s Road Safety Week (9-15 November) is aiming to encourage people across the country to call for safer streets in their own communities to reduce deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand’s roads.

Road Safety Week which is coordinated by Brake, the road safety charity and sponsored by QBE Insurance and Waka Kotahi NZ.

With results from a recent Brake survey showing that a third of Kiwis feel at risk from vehicles driving too fast on their own streets, Waka Kotahi and Police are urging drivers to slow down, drive safely and be aware of others using the road.

“More than a third of those responding to Brake’s survey said vehicles travel too fast on their streets, and a quarter thought it wasn’t safe to cycle.

We’re working with councils to make our streets safer for people to walk and cycle in their own neighbourhoods, but the behaviour of drivers also as big impact on how safe people feel using the roads.

Human beings are fallible, and we all make mistakes.

But those mistakes shouldn’t cost life or limb, and we can all choose to drive at safe speeds and respect others on the road.

This week is a chance to reflect on the little things each of us can do every day to look after each other and prevent needless deaths and injuries on the road,” says Greg Lazzaro, Waka Kotahi General Manager, Safety, Health and Environment.

National Road Policing Manager Gini Welch says road safety is something people need to focus on every week.

“Our Police are out on the roads every day trying to prevent harm but we really need the help of everybody who uses the road.

If you’re using the road – whether that be driving, riding, cycling, or as a pedestrian – you have a responsibility to do so with care, and to look out for your fellow road users.

“Your speed is something you can easily control and it is also the one thing that makes the biggest difference to the outcome if someone does make a mistake on the road.

Your speed determines your survival.

Everybody wants to get where they’re going safely, so let’s make sure we’re all driving in a way that makes that possible.

Think safety every single time you’re on a road.”

In 2019, 352 people were killed on NZ roads, including 13 cyclists and 31 pedestrians.

Thousands more people are injured each year, and the social cost of crashes is now $4.9 billion a year.

As of 8 November, 269 people have been killed, compared to 285 at the same time last year, despite the COVID-19 lockdowns when far less traffic was on the roads.


To find out more or take part in Road Safety Week, go to www.roadsafetyweek.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: 22 Short Takes On The US Election

Finally, the long night of Donald Trump’s presidency is over. To date, the courts have been given no cause to conclude that the exhaustively lengthy counts of those mountains of mail ballots was anything other than legal. Stacking the US Supreme Court with sympathetic judges is one thing, but the Trump legal team has yet to furnish the justices with sufficient ammunition to rule not only (a) that the late-arriving ballots in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin etc were counted after Election Day in violation of state laws, but that (b) these late-arriving ballots would have been in such numbers as to be decisive in the election outcome... More>>

 

General Election Full Results: National Lose Two Seats, Labour And Māori Gain One Each

The Electoral Commission has declared the official results for the 2020 General Election and referendums. Party vote - main points National has two fewer seats and Labour and the Māori Party each have one more: The number of seats in Parliament ... More>>

ALSO:


Dotcom Defense Team: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement On Kim Dotcom

Today, just under 18 months after it heard the important Dotcom appeal, the Supreme Court has now delivered its reserved judgment. More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:



Referendum Final Results: Results Unchanged, Cannabis 'No' Vote Shrinks

End of Life Choice Referendum The referendum asked the question: 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?' 65.1% Yes 33.7% No 1.2% Informal VOTES NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES Yes 1,893,290 65.1% ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Small Business Support And Jobs Top Priorities

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the new Labour Government’s top economic priorities before Christmas will be the extension of the Small Business Loan scheme and initiating the roll out of the Flexi-Wage job support programme in a speech delivered ... More>>

RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 