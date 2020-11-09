Surf Life Saving NZ Acknowledges Fatality At Mt Maunganui

Volunteer Surf Lifeguards assisted in the recovery of the body of an adult male at Papamoa Beach on November 9, 2020. The recovery took place on the third day of a search for the missing individual.

At 10:30am on Nov 7, 2020, Mt Maunganui Lifeguard Service, Omanu Emergency Call-Out Squad (ECOS) and Papamoa ECOS were contacted by NZ Police regarding reports of a missing swimmer in Mt Maunganui.

Surf Lifeguards continued to search the coastline throughout the weekend until the body was found and recovered at 7am on Monday, November 9.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand would like to thank all volunteers and emergency service personnel involved in the incident.

The death will be referred to the Coroner and Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Coastal Safety team will also work with emergency services to establish the circumstances.

