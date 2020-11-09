Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Record Dwelling Consents Show Progress Addressing Auckland’s Housing Supply Issues

Monday, 9 November 2020, 11:11 am
Press Release: Auckland Council

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says a record number of dwellings consented in the city over the past year reflects encouraging progress in addressing housing supply issues.

“Auckland consented 1734 new dwellings in September 2020, taking the annual total to 15,470,” he said.

“That’s the highest number of new dwellings consented in Auckland in a year since records began in the early 1990s. To put it another way, we consented more homes in the past year than we did in the four years of 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012 combined.

“In the three months to September 2020, Auckland—which is 34 per cent of the national population—accounted for 46 per cent of new dwellings consented in New Zealand. Over the same period, Auckland also accounted for all the growth in consenting activity in New Zealand.

“And for the first time this September, the value the buildings consented in Auckland exceeded $1 billion, with more than $700 million coming from residential projects.

“This means that Auckland accounted for 44 per cent of the national total value of buildings consented in September and 41 per cent of the total number of dwellings consented in New Zealand.

“These figures demonstrate the resilience of the Auckland housing market, as well as how important the region is to the national economy as we recover from the COVID-19 recession,” Phil Goff said.

“Overall, 56 per cent of the new dwellings consented in Auckland in September were townhouses or apartments, indicating that the Unitary Plan is continuing to drive the creation of a more compact, quality city, with housing intensification replacing sprawl. We are building up—not just out—which offers more housing choices for Aucklanders.

“Auckland still faces a significant housing challenge, with global uncertainty, low interest rates and the removal of loan-to-value ratio restrictions continuing to push up house prices,” Goff said.

“However, the fact that we are consenting dwellings at the highest volume in almost three decades shows that we are making strong progress to increase supply and address Auckland’s housing challenges.”

Councillor Linda Cooper, who chairs the council’s Regulatory Committee, says, “Despite a global pandemic, the number of new dwellings consented in Auckland is up by 5.7 per cent in the last 12 months.

“This progress will help Auckland to eat into its housing shortfall by increasing the overall supply of homes. In fact, the Chief Economist Unit estimates that that over the last three years, Auckland’s housing shortfall has declined by about 10,000 homes.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: 22 Short Takes On The US Election

Finally, the long night of Donald Trump’s presidency is over. To date, the courts have been given no cause to conclude that the exhaustively lengthy counts of those mountains of mail ballots was anything other than legal. Stacking the US Supreme Court with sympathetic judges is one thing, but the Trump legal team has yet to furnish the justices with sufficient ammunition to rule not only (a) that the late-arriving ballots in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin etc were counted after Election Day in violation of state laws, but that (b) these late-arriving ballots would have been in such numbers as to be decisive in the election outcome... More>>

 

General Election Full Results: National Lose Two Seats, Labour And Māori Gain One Each

The Electoral Commission has declared the official results for the 2020 General Election and referendums. Party vote - main points National has two fewer seats and Labour and the Māori Party each have one more: The number of seats in Parliament ... More>>

ALSO:


Dotcom Defense Team: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement On Kim Dotcom

Today, just under 18 months after it heard the important Dotcom appeal, the Supreme Court has now delivered its reserved judgment. More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:



Referendum Final Results: Results Unchanged, Cannabis 'No' Vote Shrinks

End of Life Choice Referendum The referendum asked the question: 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?' 65.1% Yes 33.7% No 1.2% Informal VOTES NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES Yes 1,893,290 65.1% ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Small Business Support And Jobs Top Priorities

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the new Labour Government’s top economic priorities before Christmas will be the extension of the Small Business Loan scheme and initiating the roll out of the Flexi-Wage job support programme in a speech delivered ... More>>

RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 