Lingering Low Brings Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms

Monday, 9 November 2020, 12:27 pm
Press Release: MetService

MetService is forecasting the broad low pressure system which is currently over the North Island to linger until the middle of the week, when it finally gets pushed eastwards by a ridge of high pressure.

Meteorologist Rob Kerr says, “From now through to later Wednesday, parts of the North Island will see heavy rain or showers, with thunderstorms and hail possible, while strong or gale south to southeast winds affect the lower North Island and Cook Strait."

“Severe Weather Warnings and Watches are in place across eastern parts of the North Island for Monday and Tuesday, with the main area of concern being the ranges of Hawke’s Bay and southern Gisborne, where 100-130mm of rain could accumulate in 13 hours today. This is a large amount of rain in a short period and isolated downpours could see totals exceed that range which may bring about slips and rapidly rising streams.,” Kerr adds.

“Another band of rain or showers hooking around the low triggered Tuesday’s rain Watches in the northeast, then continues southwards and could bring a further burst of heavy rain to Hawke’s Bay on Wednesday before the low pulls away,” Kerr says.

“Conditions are far more settled over the South Island during this period, with cloud and just a few showers for eastern parts of the Mainland, and sunny days for West Coasters, spoiled only by gusty southeast winds squeezing down some valleys,” says Kerr.

The high pressure building over the Tasman Sea midweek pushes the low away to the east later on Wednesday, then rolls onto the North Island during Thursday and Friday, bringing much more settled conditions. However, that will mean a return to familiar strong or gale northwest winds for South Islanders and Wellingtonians, boosting Canterbury and Otago temperatures into the mid to high twenties.

