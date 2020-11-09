More Marlborough Homes Eligible For Home Insulation Support

Up to 1,000 homes in Marlborough likely qualify for funding to make them warmer, drier and healthier.

The Warmer Healthier Homes Nelson Tasman Marlborough project aims to help residents to improve their home insulation and overall energy efficiency through retrofitting. Marlborough District Council has provided a total of $230,000 to the scheme from 2016 to 2020.

This past year has seen an increase in participation for the project in Marlborough with 148 homes insulated.

Council’s Manager Economic, Community & Support Services Dean Heiford said this was due in part to a targeted mailout to eligible properties. “There are still at least 1,000 homes in our region which are likely to be eligible for this assistance,” he said.

The Warmer Healthier Homes Te Tau Ihu Charitable Trust recently celebrated the 2,000th installation for the top of the south region, which includes Marlborough and Nelson/Tasman.

Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) Warmer Kiwi Homes is a Government programme covering 90% of the cost of approved ceiling and underfloor insulation and heat pumps, wood burners and pellet fires.

The Trust offers a 10% top up to this grant, prioritised for people with respiratory conditions, other chronic illness and families with children under five years of age.

Homeowners not eligible for the Warmer Kiwi Homes grant or top up are still able to access a wide range of energy efficiency initiatives offered by the Marlborough District Council. Visit www.marlborough.govt.nz for more information.

