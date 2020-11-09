Auckland City Mission Desperately Restocking As City Faces One Of Hardest Christmases In 100 Years

The Auckland City Mission is preparing for a Christmas like it’s never seen before.

The Christmas period is traditionally the Mission’s busiest. Throughout 2020, COVID-19 stretched its services to the extreme and Mission teams have been playing catch up since March to replenish stocks of food and other consumables.

“At the peak of the pandemic we provided 1,500 emergency food parcels a week to families in need, putting a huge strain on our food resources. Now, we desperately need to replenish our stocks in preparation for Christmas,” says City Missioner Chris Farrelly.

The Mission’s Christmas appeal launches today. It tells the story of a family who would not be able to afford Christmas without the Mission’s support.

“For too many families, Christmas Day is not a day to look forward to, when they are facing no presents or food,” says Chris.

It is estimated that before COVID-19, ten percent of Kiwis experienced food insecurity on a regular basis. Now the Mission believes the figure is more like 20 per cent - or one million people - who do not have enough good food to eat on a weekly basis.

“COVID-19 has amplified the need and we are seeing the impact of it every day. Christmas is going to be a stark reality for some families because there is simply not enough to go around,” says Chris. “We don’t accept that, because everyone deserves a Christmas.”

The Mission is calling on Aucklanders to help them provide essential support to families in need at Christmas. Donations of cash, gifts and food will help the Mission restock in time for distribution of Christmas parcels.

