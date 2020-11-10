Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Creative Communities Grants Awarded With COVID-19 In Mind

Tuesday, 10 November 2020, 12:20 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Seventeen Kāpiti arts projects have been awarded funding through the latest round of the Creative Communities Scheme.

The Kāpiti Coast District Council has awarded $23,000 to a diverse range of arts initiatives, including children’s theatre projects, music performances, art and writing workshops, photography exhibitions and a mural project.

Chair of Creative Communities Grants Allocation Subcommittee Jackie Elliott says the funding recipients will play an important part in the Kāpiti district’s COVID-19 recovery and in capturing local experiences.

“Artistic expression plays a vital role in helping individuals and communities understand the world around us, and in this uncertain time we all need a bit of help processing 2020,” Cr Elliott says.

“In selecting the projects funded this round, the committee considered how they would support our community in the recovery from lockdown and as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 climate.

“We’re excited by these projects. Some are immersive, some are participatory, some will leave long-term visual legacies and some will entertain and delight.”

Several projects are aimed at young people or getting people involved.

“Recent surveys showed nearly a third of all Kiwis felt badly distressed in our COVID lockdown, with young people particularly impacted.

“Programmes like the music performance workshops being run by Starjam or the Te Ara Korowai art workshops will provide an outlet and an opportunity for self-expression.”

There were 26 funding applications this round. Another funding round will open in 2021.

The Creative Communities Scheme is funded by Creative New Zealand and Council to support and increase participation in local arts and culture at a grassroots level. Funds are distributed locally twice a year.

The funding recipients were:

Grant recipientProject
Music Festivals and Events NZ BoardSummer Music in the Park
Little Green Man ProductionsTe Moana Glow Show
Little Dog BarkingTurning on the Light touring Kāpiti District
Sarah YuileCommunity Reflective Writing
Kāpiti Youth OrchestraKāpiti Youth Orchestra Camp 2021
Starjam Charitable TrustMusic Performance Workshops Empowering Youth with Disability in Kapiti
Katja Starke Paul ArtsLockdown Laundry – air your memories
Te Ara KorowaiInclusive Art Workshop
Energise ŌtakiŌtaki Bike Space Container Mural
Waikanae Arts and Crafts Society inc.Covid-19 Lockdown Creations – a Waikanae Arts and Crafts Exhibition
Jordan Harcourt-Hughes168 Days of Kāpiti Magic 
Te Raukura ki Kāpiti (c/o Kāpiti College Board of Trustees)Promotional material creation for Te Raukura ki Kāpiti
Zeal Education Trust - KāpitiA Thousand Words - Youth graphic design and photography exhibition
Mahara Gallery Trust100 Days a Journey
Amalia Calder – Minnie Moo ProductionsRain and Jessica Bo Peep
Jenna-Lea PhilpottArt Everywhere
Kapiti Chorale IncSacred folk - St Cecilia's Mass with a Sprig of Thyme

