Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Consultation Opens On Proposal To Alter Official Dual Name Of South Island River

Wednesday, 11 November 2020, 11:53 am
Press Release: LINZ

Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa New Zealand Geographic Board is inviting public submissions on a proposal to alter the official dual place name Shag River (Waihemo) to Waihemo / Shag River in the Waitaki District, north Otago, of New Zealand’s Te Waipounamu South Island.

Submissions supporting or objecting to the proposal will be accepted by the Board between 11 November and 16 December 2020.

Board Secretary Wendy Shaw says the proposed alteration to the existing dual name continues to recognise the history associated with the river.

“The Board has adopted a modern convention in dual naming by using the original Māori name as the preceding name in recognition of the rights of first discovery,” says Ms Shaw.

“Both parts of the name, Waihemo and Shag River, have been used together for more than 170 years meaning that the proposed dual name recognises both names are of equal significance.”

The proposal was submitted by Kāti Huirapa ki Puketeraki and Te Rūnanga o Moeraki who have shared mana for the river.

Further information including how to make a submission can be found at www.linz.govt.nz/waihemo-shag-river.

The Board is expected to consider submissions at its first meeting following consultation, in early 2021.

Read the Board’s Standard for New Zealand place names in Māori and English.

 

Background and additional information

Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa New Zealand Geographic Board is New Zealand's national place naming authority, with jurisdiction to its offshore islands and continental shelf, and the Ross Dependency of Antarctica. The NZGB is an independent statutory body that is supported by Land Information New Zealand.

Place names are important signposts of modern, historical and cultural influences and values of the people who gave them. Knowing the correct names for places and their locations is also important for everyday communications and activities, such as when emergency services need to identify ’where’ quickly, clearly and accurately.

Official New Zealand place names can be found in the New Zealand Gazetteer.

© Scoop Media

Find more from LINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National’s Reshuffle, Pfizer’s Vaccine & Trump’s Non-exit Strategy

Good to hear there is at least one Covid vaccine in the pipeline, and that Pfizer is claiming a 90% level of efficacy for it. In National Party circles, there is an even higher level of certainty that Judith Collins will not be leading National into the 2023 election, so yesterday’s choice of Shane Reti as her deputy had a mirage-like quality to it. In time, we all know this team will dissolve and fade, as if it had never been... More>>

 

Economy: Crown Accounts Better Than Forecast As Confidence In The Economy Grows

The Government’s books were stronger than expected as the economy continues to recover post COVID lockdown, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson says. The Crown Accounts for the three months to the end of September show a lower than forecast ... More>>

ALSO:

Benefits: Green Party Backs Calls By New Zealand Charities To Lift The Benefit By Christmas

The Green Party supports calls by 40 welfare and poverty organisations to increase income support payments to help lift families out of poverty before Christmas. Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today: “The Christmas period should be a time ... More>>

ALSO:

General Election Full Results: National Lose Two Seats, Labour And Māori Gain One Each

The Electoral Commission has declared the official results for the 2020 General Election and referendums. Party vote - main points National has two fewer seats and Labour and the Māori Party each have one more: The number of seats in Parliament ... More>>

ALSO:

National: Selects Strong Leadership Team

Judith Collins has been reconfirmed as Leader of the National Party, with Dr Shane Reti selected as the party’s new Deputy Leader. Both were selected unopposed following a Caucus meeting in Wellington today. “It is an enormous privilege to be reconfirmed ... More>>

Government: COVID-19 Vaccine Progress Encouraging

News today from Pfizer and BioNTech that they have had promising results from COVID-19 clinical trials of a vaccine is encouraging, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said. More>>

ALSO:


Referendum Final Results: Results Unchanged, Cannabis 'No' Vote Shrinks

End of Life Choice Referendum The referendum asked the question: 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?' 65.1% Yes 33.7% No 1.2% Informal VOTES NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES Yes 1,893,290 65.1% ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Small Business Support And Jobs Top Priorities

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the new Labour Government’s top economic priorities before Christmas will be the extension of the Small Business Loan scheme and initiating the roll out of the Flexi-Wage job support programme in a speech delivered ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 