Consultation Opens On Proposal To Alter Official Dual Name Of South Island River

Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa New Zealand Geographic Board is inviting public submissions on a proposal to alter the official dual place name Shag River (Waihemo) to Waihemo / Shag River in the Waitaki District, north Otago, of New Zealand’s Te Waipounamu South Island.

Submissions supporting or objecting to the proposal will be accepted by the Board between 11 November and 16 December 2020.

Board Secretary Wendy Shaw says the proposed alteration to the existing dual name continues to recognise the history associated with the river.

“The Board has adopted a modern convention in dual naming by using the original Māori name as the preceding name in recognition of the rights of first discovery,” says Ms Shaw.

“Both parts of the name, Waihemo and Shag River, have been used together for more than 170 years meaning that the proposed dual name recognises both names are of equal significance.”

The proposal was submitted by Kāti Huirapa ki Puketeraki and Te Rūnanga o Moeraki who have shared mana for the river.

Further information including how to make a submission can be found at www.linz.govt.nz/waihemo-shag-river.

The Board is expected to consider submissions at its first meeting following consultation, in early 2021.

Read the Board’s Standard for New Zealand place names in Māori and English.

Background and additional information

Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa New Zealand Geographic Board is New Zealand's national place naming authority, with jurisdiction to its offshore islands and continental shelf, and the Ross Dependency of Antarctica. The NZGB is an independent statutory body that is supported by Land Information New Zealand.

Place names are important signposts of modern, historical and cultural influences and values of the people who gave them. Knowing the correct names for places and their locations is also important for everyday communications and activities, such as when emergency services need to identify ’where’ quickly, clearly and accurately.

Official New Zealand place names can be found in the New Zealand Gazetteer.

