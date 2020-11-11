Early Christmas Special Brings Free Parking To The CBD

Christmas is coming early to the CBD, with a weekend parking special being offered at Clifton Car Park from this weekend.

The car park, owned by Waka Kotahi and managed by Wellington City Council, is offering a weekend parking special where the first 2 hours are free, and then every hour after is $2 up to a maximum of $6 per day.

The offer will run every weekend from Saturday 14 November 2020 – Monday 25 January 2021, and includes public holidays.

The car park can be entered via The Terrace and has easy access to Lambton Quay and the Cable Car – perfect for a spot of Christmas shopping.

There is also free parking for motorcycles and scooters on the first floor of the main building.

Clifton Car Park is open 24/7 and managed by barrier arms but can be entered and exited at any time.

After the 2 free hours, it’s $6 maximum per day on weekends and public holidays up until midnight – whereupon a new day session starts.

This signals the start of our festive activation season which launches next week – stay tuned for more exciting information to come.

© Scoop Media

