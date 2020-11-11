Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Funding Creates Two New Roles At Stratford Library

Wednesday, 11 November 2020, 12:47 pm
Press Release: Stratford District Council

Stratford District Council has been successful in receiving funding from the New Zealand Libraries Partnership Programme, allowing the creation of two community focused positions within the Stratford Library.

The Community Engagement Librarian (Full time) and Community Engagement Officer (Part time) roles will increase awareness of library services and help facilitate and grow connections within the community to assist with the district’s Covid-19 recovery.

Director, Community Services Kate Whareaitu says “Our library is a valued community hub for learning programmes, events and outreach services and these new roles will enable us to build on, and provide additional services to the district.”

“An emphasis on digital inclusion and community engagement will help aid in the Covid-19 recovery, supporting people through learning opportunities and skill development,” she says.

“These roles will also focus on reading for pleasure, delivering programmes that support young people, whānau and community wellbeing,” says Ms Whareaitu.

The two roles are fixed term until June 2022. For more information on the roles, a job description and to apply visit Council’s website.

The Partnership Programme also provides funding for the Library to continue to provide free internet and Wi-Fi for the next two years, along with a fee waiver for PressReader, an online newspaper and magazine app.

The New Zealand Libraries Partnership Programme is part of a $58.8 million package announced in May by Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin to help boost reading and digital literacy. It has been entrusted to the National Library to lead and support Covid-19 recovery work across New Zealand’s library system, especially in public libraries.

For more information on the New Zealand Libraries Partnership Programme visit: https://natlib.govt.nz/about-us/collaborative-projects/new-zealand-libraries-partnership-programme

