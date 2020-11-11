Serious Crash, SH73, Darfield - Canterbury

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving a car and a cyclist on SH73 near Creyke Road, Darfield.

Police were called about 3.15pm.

Initial indications are that one person has been seriously injured.

The road is closed, with diversions in place, and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

© Scoop Media

