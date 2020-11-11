Serious Crash, SH73, Darfield - Canterbury
Wednesday, 11 November 2020, 3:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash
involving a car and a cyclist on SH73 near Creyke Road,
Darfield.
Police were called about
3.15pm.
Initial indications are that one person has
been seriously injured.
The road is closed, with
diversions in place, and the Serious Crash Unit has been
notified.
Motorists should avoid the area if
possible.
