Council Steps In To Save Levin Adventure Park

The children of Horowhenua will be able to continue enjoying the district’s favourite playground after a decision by Horowhenua District Council at its meeting of 11 November to take over the expiring park lease, subject to Crown agency agreement.

Councillors opted to take over the lease, which is currently held by the Levin Adventure Park Charitable Trust and expires on 21 February 2021, to safeguard the park’s immediate future.

The Levin Adventure Park is on Crown land and is currently leased to The Levin Adventure Park Charitable Trust (LAPT) for a 10-year period. Crown agent Colliers has offered a new three-year lease to the LAPT, but it contains a number of new provisions, including a six-month break period clause that allows the Crown to terminate the lease at any time, with six months’ notice. The leaseholder would then be required to remove all improvements to the site, such as buildings and playground equipment, at its own cost.

The new provisions are because the seven acres of land the park is on have been land-banked for Treaty settlements.

In a letter to Horowhenua District Council Chief Executive David Clapperton, LAPT trustees said they had unanimously agreed not to renew the lease under the new provisions and suggested that Council take it over.

The popular children’s train would be maintained by a new volunteer group to be established by current trustees, the letter said.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said Council recognised the importance of the Levin Adventure Park to locals and visitors alike.

“The Adventure Park is one of most popular parks in the district for families to bring their kids to play, as well as being an ideal site for events and festivals, such as our upcoming Christmas Carnival. It’s a great recreational asset for our community.

“It’s also a key visitor attraction for Levin, an overnight camping spot for self-contained motorhomes, and a popular place for people travelling through the district to stop, and families and friends to meet.”

Council has been maintaining the park since 2009, and currently funds the cost of maintenance, insurance, rates and rent. The LAPT currently acts as a guardian or kaitiaki for park, promoting it and fundraising for additional development, as well as running and maintaining the children’s train.

