SH 73 Reopens Following Crash - Canterbury
Thursday, 12 November 2020, 5:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
11 November
State Highway 73 near
Creyke Road, Darfield has reopened following a crash at
3.15pm today.
A cyclist sustained critical injuries in
the crash and was transported to hospital.
Enquiries
into the circumstances of the crash are under
way.
