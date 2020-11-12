Council Asking ‘what Matters Most?’ To Help Inform Long-term Plan

Starting this week, through to Wednesday 9 December, Kāpiti Coast District Council is asking our communities what matters most to them ahead of developing its Long-term Plan 2021-2041.

Mayor K Gurunathan said hearing what’s most important to our communities in the early stages of developing the Council’s Long-term Plan 2021-2041 is of critical importance.

“Responses will help inform decisions about where to focus Council activity over the next twenty years.”

The Council’s Long-term Plan sets out the mahi the Council intends to do over the next twenty years, how much things are likely to cost, and how the Council plans to pay for it. The Council is required to review its Plan every three years.

“The Council has worked hard over the past three years to get its finances in order so it can progress the development people want to see in the district,” said the Mayor.

“It’s an interesting time to be planning ahead. Not only are we dealing with the unknown impacts of COVID-19, we have challenges around things like responding to climate change and the financial pressures associated with the need to replace aging infrastructure, upgrade community facilities and prepare for future growth.

“It’s important we get it right and I encourage everyone in Kāpiti to tell us what matters most to them because the Long-term Plan has an impact on all of us.”

People can respond online at whatmattersmost.kapiticoast.govt.nz or visit their local library or Council service centre to have their say. There will also be several pop-up events taking place across the district which provide the opportunity to speak to Councillors about what matters most.

· Wednesday 18 November: Waikanae Library, 9am to 12noon

· Saturday 21 November: Paraparaumu Beach Market, 8am to 11.30am

· Wednesday 25 November: Ōtaki Library, 9.30am to 12.30pm

· Saturday 28 November: Waikanae Community Market, 8am to 12noon

· Wednesday 2 December: Paekākāriki Library, 2-4pm

· Saturday 5 December: Ōtaki Yard Market, 8am to 12noon

To support the first stage of engagement on the Long-term Plan, Council has interviewed over 30 locals on camera. One of those people interviewed is Sarah Yuile, founder of Little Sprouts Kāpiti in Raumati. When asked what matters most in her community as we navigate through COVID-19, she said that ensuring everyone has access to the services and support they need was most important.

“I think lockdown created a lot of uncertainty, and stress and anxiety. Having somewhere where people can go to process those experiences in a supportive environment is really important,” she said.

The videos will be shared on Council’s digital channels including, YouTube (youtube.com/KapitiCouncil), Facebook (facebook.com/kapiticoastdistrictcouncil) and Instagram (instagram.com/kapiticoastdistrictcouncil).

The Council is asking four questions:

1. What matters most in your community as we navigate through this global pandemic (COVID-19)?

2. What matters most as we experience growth across the district?

3. What matters most as we plan for our district’s future?

4. What matters most in your neighbourhood?

Formal consultation on the Council’s draft Long-term Plan 2021-2041 will take place in April 2021.

