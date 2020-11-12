One Person Has Died Following Serious Crash - Darfield
Thursday, 12 November 2020, 12:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A cyclist who was seriously injured following a serious
crash yesterday on SH73 near Creyke Road, Darfield has died
overnight.
Police responded to the crash involving the
cyclist and a car around 3.15pm.
Our thoughts are with
their families and loved ones.
Enquiries are ongoing
into the circumstances of the
crash.
