Finish Line In Sight For Renwick Wine Trail

Wheels are in motion and the finish line is in sight for the final stages of the Renwick wine trail, which will traverse 23.9 km of the area’s vineyards and cellar doors.

Marlborough District Council’s Assets & Services Committee today approved $1,045,000 from Council’s existing long term walking and cycling budget to complete the trail, conditional on easements being secured with landowners. This is in addition to $225,000 already allocated in the Council’s 2020/21 budget.

Committee Chair Nadine Taylor said the completion of the multi-use trail will provide welcome recreational opportunities for Marlborough residents and visitors.

“Council’s Walking and Cycling Strategy aims to maximise off-road walk and cycle opportunities for tourism and recreation. Today’s funding decision achieves both. It will help realise the long-held community vision for the Renwick wine trail, while providing an exciting new tourism offering for Marlborough.”

“There are already 15.2km of existing shared use paths in the Renwick area for walkers and cyclists, including 11.5km on Council managed stop banks or on private land. This final section of trail will add an extra 8.7km and we are very appreciative of the support already shown by local landowners for this community project.”

Steve Hill from Bike Walk Renwick (part of Renwick Smart + Connected), whose group has been asking for Council support for the project, said while in these challenging times recreational facilities such as biking and walking trails may not be seen as essential, this is a great opportunity to position Marlborough for future tourism growth that also benefits locals.

“Having a top-class off-road multi-use trail network through stunning vineyards in this world-renowned wine region can only help to draw visitors and also gets locals out exploring their own backyard,” he said.

Destination Marlborough General Manager Jacqui Lloyd agreed, saying many visitors from New Zealand and around the world visit the region to partake in the cellar door offering in and around the Renwick area.

“Safe access to cellar doors is key to the future of Marlborough’s visitor experience, and as a marketing organisation we are very supportive of initiatives and ventures that provide engaging experiences for visitors to participate in and to encourage them to stay longer and spend more.”

“We look forward to working closely with Bike Walk Renwick to assist them to build awareness and appreciation of the trail which will effectively ‘close the loop’ in safe cellar door connectivity,” she said. This will include deciding on a name and helping brand the trail.

An easement is a right agreed between a landowner and another party to use a part of a property for a particular purpose, and can be registered against the property's title. An easement does not confer ownership of the land – simply the right to use part of the land in perpetuity. The proposed network crosses 22 separate titles, 17 of which are owned by 13 individuals or corporates. The remaining five are Council or LINZ owned.

The committee decision is subject to confirmation at the next Council meeting on 10 December.

© Scoop Media

