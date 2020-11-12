Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Finish Line In Sight For Renwick Wine Trail

Thursday, 12 November 2020, 2:44 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Wheels are in motion and the finish line is in sight for the final stages of the Renwick wine trail, which will traverse 23.9 km of the area’s vineyards and cellar doors.

Marlborough District Council’s Assets & Services Committee today approved $1,045,000 from Council’s existing long term walking and cycling budget to complete the trail, conditional on easements being secured with landowners. This is in addition to $225,000 already allocated in the Council’s 2020/21 budget.

Committee Chair Nadine Taylor said the completion of the multi-use trail will provide welcome recreational opportunities for Marlborough residents and visitors.

“Council’s Walking and Cycling Strategy aims to maximise off-road walk and cycle opportunities for tourism and recreation. Today’s funding decision achieves both. It will help realise the long-held community vision for the Renwick wine trail, while providing an exciting new tourism offering for Marlborough.”

“There are already 15.2km of existing shared use paths in the Renwick area for walkers and cyclists, including 11.5km on Council managed stop banks or on private land. This final section of trail will add an extra 8.7km and we are very appreciative of the support already shown by local landowners for this community project.”

Steve Hill from Bike Walk Renwick (part of Renwick Smart + Connected), whose group has been asking for Council support for the project, said while in these challenging times recreational facilities such as biking and walking trails may not be seen as essential, this is a great opportunity to position Marlborough for future tourism growth that also benefits locals.

“Having a top-class off-road multi-use trail network through stunning vineyards in this world-renowned wine region can only help to draw visitors and also gets locals out exploring their own backyard,” he said.

Destination Marlborough General Manager Jacqui Lloyd agreed, saying many visitors from New Zealand and around the world visit the region to partake in the cellar door offering in and around the Renwick area.

“Safe access to cellar doors is key to the future of Marlborough’s visitor experience, and as a marketing organisation we are very supportive of initiatives and ventures that provide engaging experiences for visitors to participate in and to encourage them to stay longer and spend more.”

“We look forward to working closely with Bike Walk Renwick to assist them to build awareness and appreciation of the trail which will effectively ‘close the loop’ in safe cellar door connectivity,” she said. This will include deciding on a name and helping brand the trail.

An easement is a right agreed between a landowner and another party to use a part of a property for a particular purpose, and can be registered against the property's title. An easement does not confer ownership of the land – simply the right to use part of the land in perpetuity. The proposed network crosses 22 separate titles, 17 of which are owned by 13 individuals or corporates. The remaining five are Council or LINZ owned.

The committee decision is subject to confirmation at the next Council meeting on 10 December.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National’s Reshuffle, Pfizer’s Vaccine & Trump’s Non-exit Strategy

Good to hear there is at least one Covid vaccine in the pipeline, and that Pfizer is claiming a 90% level of efficacy for it. In National Party circles, there is an even higher level of certainty that Judith Collins will not be leading National into the 2023 election, so yesterday’s choice of Shane Reti as her deputy had a mirage-like quality to it. In time, we all know this team will dissolve and fade, as if it had never been... More>>

 

Industry: New Fund Launched To Reduce Carbon Emissions From Coal And Gas

The Labour Government is quickly delivering a key election policy that will help business to switch from fossil fuels like coal and gas to clean energy for process heat while accelerating the economic recovery from Covid. The $70 million fund will ... More>>

Economy: Crown Accounts Better Than Forecast As Confidence In The Economy Grows

The Government’s books were stronger than expected as the economy continues to recover post COVID lockdown, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson says. The Crown Accounts for the three months to the end of September show a lower than forecast ... More>>

ALSO:

Benefits: Green Party Backs Calls By New Zealand Charities To Lift The Benefit By Christmas

The Green Party supports calls by 40 welfare and poverty organisations to increase income support payments to help lift families out of poverty before Christmas. Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today: “The Christmas period should be a time ... More>>

ALSO:


Reserve Bank: Further Regulatory Steps To Promote Cashflow Confidence And Stability

Reserve Bank delays start date for increases in bank capital The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is further delaying the start of increases in bank capital until 2022 to allow banks continued headroom to respond to the effects of the COVID-19 ... More>>

National: Unveils Team To Take On Labour Government

National’s new caucus line-up reflects the party’s wealth of talent and experience across a range of portfolios, but most importantly in the crucial areas of health and the economy, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says... More>>

ALSO:

Government: COVID-19 Vaccine Progress Encouraging

News today from Pfizer and BioNTech that they have had promising results from COVID-19 clinical trials of a vaccine is encouraging, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said. More>>

ALSO:


Referendum Final Results: Results Unchanged, Cannabis 'No' Vote Shrinks

End of Life Choice Referendum The referendum asked the question: 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?' 65.1% Yes 33.7% No 1.2% Informal VOTES NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES Yes 1,893,290 65.1% ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 